LOGISTIK express Newsportal

22pc rise in transport SMEs

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

22pc rise in transport SMEs

22pc rise in transport SMEs
März 29
13:02 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

The transport and distribution sector has seen a 22 per cent rise in the number of SMEs since 2010 according to a study by Hampshire Trust Bank.

Jon Maycock, managing director of asset finance at Hampshire Trust Bank, said: “Our report identifies the critical importance transport and distribution SMEs play within the economy, particularly the many micro firms that are emerging in the UK.

“An increasing number of consumers are choosing to buy goods online and the market for delivery times is becoming ever more competitive. With the emergence of local distribution hubs around the country to fulfil the increasing consumer demand for 24 hour delivery deadlines, we expect that the impact of the ‘Final Mile’ trend will result in a growing number of SMEs operating in the market. That’s why firms need to be considering their vehicle needs now to ensure they continue to have the edge in a constantly changing environment.

“The government also has an important role to play to support transport and distribution SMEs. Investment in infrastructure will be vital to ensure this sector’s SME stay on track on the road to Brexit to ensure they can continue to contribute to the strong economic performance we are currently witnessing in the UK.”

The research conducted in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), reveals the three sectors which demonstrated higher growth were technical and professional (39 per cent), information and communication (33 per cent) and business services (25 per cent). Looking at the UK as a whole, there has been a 17 per cent rise in the number of SMEs from 2010.

*****

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
BrexitInvestmentReportSupport
Teilen

⌂ Text translater

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Neues Service

|

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file
B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

b2b.logistik-express

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

verzeichnis.logistik-express

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

Kategorien

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

TWITTER

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Kategorie

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...