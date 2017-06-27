LOGISTIK express Newsportal

280,000 sq ft spec scheme for Cannock

Juni 27
11:45 2017
Opus Land and Bridges Fund Management are developing two speculative units totalling 283,185 sq ft at Kingswood Lakeside in Cannock.

They have appointed BNP Paribas Real Estate and JLL as joint agents to market the scheme named CONNEQT.

Victoria Smith, joint managing director of Opus Land, said: “The development of this site will provide Grade A industrial accommodation to help plug the acute shortage of industrial and storage land accommodation in the Midlands. We are thrilled to be part of that process.”

Current occupiers at Kingswood Lakeside include DHL, Sainsbury’s and Veolia.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Management
