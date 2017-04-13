LOGISTIK express Newsportal

2m sq ft Suffolk Park scheme gets go-ahead

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

2m sq ft Suffolk Park scheme gets go-ahead

2m sq ft Suffolk Park scheme gets go-ahead
April 13
16:12 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

St Edmundsbury Borough Council has granted outline planning consent for a two million sq ft warehousing, industrial and office development at Bury St Edmunds.

Aerial of site layout[1]The114-acre Suffolk Park, adjacent to the new Eastern Relief Road, can accommodate units up to 700,000 sq ft.

The council has granted Jaynic, as development promoter, outline consent for B8 and B1 development. The site has Enterprise Zone status on 35 acres.

Nic Rumsey of Jaynic, said: “This consent proves that Suffolk Park is a reality. It is currently the only major allocated employment site in Bury St Edmunds with an outline planning permission. We have already sold a substantial site to major local company and talks are progressing with other interested parties. The site is unique in the town and region for the scale of buildings it can offer.

“Occupiers requirements for buildings from 10,000 sq ft up to 700,000 sq ft can now be accommodated within 12-15 months from now.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Teilen

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Text translater

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus LogiMAT

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus Österreich

Text suchen

Text vorlesen

| Unser Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und mit nur 1 Klick startet die Vorlesefunktion für den Originaltext in Deutsch oder in Englisch.

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

Werbefenster

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

TWITTER

Seitenübersicht

Ihre Meinung interessiert uns ….

* Sie haben Fragen zu unserem Informationsangebot?
* Sie möchten über die B2B Firmensuche gefunden weden?
* Sie möchten Pressemitteilungen exklusiv hervorheben?
* Sie möchten Ihr Unternehmen cross medial positionieren?
* Sie möchten am eCommerce Logistik-Day dabei sein?
* So kontaktieren Sie uns.

 





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...