2m sq ft Suffolk Park scheme gets go-ahead

St Edmundsbury Borough Council has granted outline planning consent for a two million sq ft warehousing, industrial and office development at Bury St Edmunds.

The114-acre Suffolk Park, adjacent to the new Eastern Relief Road, can accommodate units up to 700,000 sq ft.

The council has granted Jaynic, as development promoter, outline consent for B8 and B1 development. The site has Enterprise Zone status on 35 acres.

Nic Rumsey of Jaynic, said: “This consent proves that Suffolk Park is a reality. It is currently the only major allocated employment site in Bury St Edmunds with an outline planning permission. We have already sold a substantial site to major local company and talks are progressing with other interested parties. The site is unique in the town and region for the scale of buildings it can offer.

“Occupiers requirements for buildings from 10,000 sq ft up to 700,000 sq ft can now be accommodated within 12-15 months from now.”

