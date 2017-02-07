LOGISTIK express Newsportal

2M to become the new carrier on Hamburg Süd‘s East–West trades

2M to become the new carrier on Hamburg Süd‘s East–West trades

Februar 07
07:56 2017
Maersk Line and Hamburg Süd have singed a slot purchase agreement for Hamburg Süd’s volumes on the East–West trades to be shipped on vessels in the 2M network. Due to changes in the global liner alliances, the agreement follows commercial negotiations in anticipation of the termination of Hamburg Süd’s current slot purchase arrangements on the East–West trades.

Hamburg Süd was very satisfied about the agreement with Maersk, which will benefit the customers through extended port coverage, attractive transit times, and an increased number of loops in the East–West trades, explains Frank Smet, Member of the Executive Board of Hamburg Süd.

Søren Toft, Chief Operating Officer, Maersk Line: “Accommodating these additional volumes enables improved utilisation in our fleet and in turn provides opportunities to enhance our customer offering on select trades in our East–West network.”

In detail, Hamburg Süd will be able to offer its customers the following product portfolio and service frequencies:

-) Asia – North Europe: 5 sailings per week

-) Asia – Western Mediterranean: 2 sailings per week

-) Asia – US West Coast: 4 sailings per week

-) Asia – US East Coast: 3 sailings per week

-) Transatlantic: 2 sailings per week

Additional details, including port rotations, transit times, and terminal details, will be made available in due course. The agreement is scheduled to begin 1 April (subject to maritime filing requirements).

www.hamburgsued.com; www.maerskline.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

