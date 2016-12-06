55 per cent of Millennials drop favourite brands

55 per cent of 18 to 34 year olds have dropped one of their favourite brands in the last year.

According to research by YouGov and GT Nexus, product quality, availability issues, working conditions and sustainability are the key reasons behind Millennials ditching their most-loved brands.

“It’s no surprise to see a high per cent of this demographic shifting brand loyalty frequently“, said Guy Courtin, vice president of industry and solutions strategy at GT Nexus. “But when we think of millennials we think of their attention being drawn to cool, edgy and flashy.

“These survey results paint a different picture.

“This describes a demographic that’s more concerned with what goes on behind the scenes of a brand, how they produce goods or operate, opposed to being drawn to flash and sizzle such as apps and website.”

The new research demonstrates that quality problems (41 per cent), and product availability (41 per cent) are the two biggest reasons.

Source: logisticsmanager.com