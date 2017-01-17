Abbey Logistics appoints new director

Abbey Logistics Group has appointed Tony Kenny as group operations director.

In the past, Kenny has worked in a number of senior roles in a range of sectors, including: food, retail, consumer, FMCG and chemicals. He will now be responsible for day-to-day running of operations in bulk powder logistics, bulk liquid logistics and the warehousing and distribution service.

“There’s a really dynamic culture at Abbey and I’m excited to be joining such a unique company that really stands out in our highly competitive industry,” said Kenny. “I have joined Abbey Logistics at a tremendously exciting time; the new ownership structure combined with the “can-do” positive outlook of the team and a dedication to take problems away from customers were among the key reasons I was drawn to the company.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com