LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Aldi opens £60m distribution hub

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Aldi opens £60m distribution hub

Aldi opens £60m distribution hub
Februar 28
16:45 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Aldi has opened its £60 million, 495,000 sq ft distribution hub in Cardiff. The facility, which will be fully operational by next month, is set to generate 400 new jobs.

ALDI, CENTRAL PARKThe budget supermarket chain is also planning on investing £450 million in increasing its capacity for both its stores and distribution this year. It is investing £150 million to increase capacity in the North of England and Scotland by expanding its existing DCs in Bathgate and Darlington.

“During the last five years we have invested £1.7 billion in new stores and distribution centres to bring Aldi to the 14 million customers that now regularly shop with us,” said Matthew Barnes, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland. “But there are many more potential customers who don’t shop at Aldi because there isn’t a store near where they live. We want to change this by having a store in every major town and city across Britain.”

It has also opened its 700th store in Whitstable – it has an aim of reaching 1,000 UK stores by 2022.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
HUBLogistikmarkt: Großbritannien
Teilen

⌂ Translater

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ BEITRAG EINREICHEN

⌂ LOGIN ⌂ PRESSESERVICE-UPLOAD
    Kategorie
    Add another file
    Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
     

⌂ Werbefenster

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

⌂ Werbefenster

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Kategorien

⌂ Werbefenster

Most Viewed Posts

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Kategorie

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Schlagwörter

BRICS Staaten Freight Geschäftsführung Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Lagertechnik Jahresergebnis KEP-Dienste Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer Logistik: Facilities Logistik: Flughafen Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Vereine + Cluster Logistikmarkt: Logistikmarkt: China Logistikmarkt: Deutschland Logistikmarkt: Europa Logistikmarkt: Germany Logistikmarkt: Österreich Management Marketing mylogistics News: MAN OEM Rail Region: Wien Software Stadt: Hamburg Stadt: Wien TEN Terminal Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt Transportlogistik: Spediteure Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie Verkehrszeitung Warehouse Wirtschaft
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...