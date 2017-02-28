Aldi opens £60m distribution hub

Aldi has opened its £60 million, 495,000 sq ft distribution hub in Cardiff. The facility, which will be fully operational by next month, is set to generate 400 new jobs.

The budget supermarket chain is also planning on investing £450 million in increasing its capacity for both its stores and distribution this year. It is investing £150 million to increase capacity in the North of England and Scotland by expanding its existing DCs in Bathgate and Darlington.

“During the last five years we have invested £1.7 billion in new stores and distribution centres to bring Aldi to the 14 million customers that now regularly shop with us,” said Matthew Barnes, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland. “But there are many more potential customers who don’t shop at Aldi because there isn’t a store near where they live. We want to change this by having a store in every major town and city across Britain.”

It has also opened its 700th store in Whitstable – it has an aim of reaching 1,000 UK stores by 2022.

