Amazon takes mega shed at Omega

Amazon is thought to be the international retailer taking LondonMetric Property’s Prime@Omega development at Omega Warrington (OWL)’s Omega Park in the North West.

LondonMetric forward funded by the 356,000 sq ft cross-dock facility to the tune of £30 million at the beginning of 2016.

The speculative facility boasts a 333,286 sq ft warehouse with 17,136 sq ft of ancillary office. It has 53m yard depths, 15m eaves 40 dock and six level access doors as well as a 50kn/sqm floor loading. It also has 152 HGV parking bays and 231 car parking spaces.

The retailer has taken a 15-year lease on the property with contractual uplifts a mere five weeks following practical completion. Letting agents are DTRE and JLL.

Speaking on the announcement of the funding deal LondonMetric chief executive Andrew Jones said: “Black Friday and Cyber Monday are timely reminders of the structural changes taking place in the retail sector as consumers continue to change the way they shop. The winning retailers this festive season – and forever more – will be those who can get products into consumers’ hands as quickly, reliably and efficiently as possible.

“This is strengthening the demand dynamics for well-located distribution space as the growth in retailers’ omni channel strategies continues to soak up constrained market supply.

Source: logisticsmanager.com