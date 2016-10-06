Amazon to open DC at Daventry

Amazon UK is to open a new Daventry distribution centre in 2017. The Northamptonshire-based facility will generate 300 new permanent jobs for the area.

“We look forward to welcoming 300 new recruits to the Amazon team with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one,” said John Tagawa, Amazon’s vice president of UK operations.

“The new site in Daventry will enable us to continue to expand our product selection, support more third party sellers including small businesses with our fulfilment expertise and meet growing customer demand in the UK.”

The Daventry site will be the third Amazon fulfilment centre based in the Midlands. The online retailer has DCs in Rugeley in Staffordshire, and Coalville in Leicestershire, which has recently been completed.

Coalville distribution centre

The construction of a 1 million sq ft Amazon warehouse at Coalville, Leicestershire has been completed. The site is 1,600 ft by 650 ft and has 86 docks for articulated lorries.

Earlier this year, Amazon said that the centre, located at Mountpark Bardon, will create 500 permanent jobs over three years.

1.4m sq ft France take-up

Amazon has taken up 1.4 million sq ft of space across two logistics buildings in the Hauts-de-France region.

Source: logisticsmanager.com