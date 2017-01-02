LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Angela Titzrath is at the helm of HHLA

Januar 02
07:58 2017
Angela Titzrath assumed the position of the Chairwoman of the Executive Board of the Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) on January 1, 2017. She has been a Member of the Executive Board since 1 October 2016, and will succeed Mr. Klaus-Dieter Peters.

“I am pleased to assume responsibility for a major employer in Hamburg a challenging time for HHLA,” Angela Titzrath said when she officially took up the office. HHLA was a company with great potential, she added.

Of course, the company positioned vertically along the transport chain in the segments of containers, intermodal and logistics needed to design the rapid changes in the market segment of shipping companies, terminal operators and transport logistics sustainably, in order to remain competitive, said the HHLA Executive Board Chairman.

After studying economics and romanic philology at the Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Angela Titzrath began her career as Head of Operational and Strategic Controlling with Mercedes-Benz in Rome. From 1991 to 2012, she was holding various international leading management functions at different production areas of the Daimler Group. Most recently, she was a board member of EvoBus AG. In 2012 she was appointed to the Board of the German Post. She is member of the board of several companies.

www.hhla.de

 

Source: oevz.com/en

