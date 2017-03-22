Are 3PLs up to the challenge?

Third party logistics providers face an increasingly challenging market as customers demand innovative thinking at the same time as lower prices.

How do operators resist the commoditisation services, fund investment in their businesses and forge strong partnerships with customers?

These are just some of the issues that will be tackled at the 3PL Conference, which takes place on Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th May 2017 at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield.

Logistics Manager’s 3PL Conference brings 3PLs and end-users together to share best practice and analyse current and future trends. Topics include: building a delivery business, staying ahead of competition with customer-determined delivery, outsourcing v. insourcing, and client specific warehouses.

Speakers include Europa Worldwide Group’s logistics director, Maria Torrent-March, who will discuss the key to running an efficient warehouse, and Wincanton’s director of home and DIY Paul Durkin, who will focus on what dedicated and shared services do for the customer.

Source: logisticsmanager.com