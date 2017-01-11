LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Argos to move Lutterworth operation to Kettering

Januar 11
15:49 2017
Argos is to move the bulk of its distribution operations in Magna Park, Lutterworth to Wincanton Logistics in Kettering at the end of the year.

Argos to move operations from Lutterworth to Kettering.The retailer, which is now a subsidiary of Sainsbury’s, said it proposed the move because the Lutterworth distribution centre had reached capacity.

Argos is set to transfer almost 500 workers in the move.

An Argos spokesperson said, “As our business continues to grow, so does the need to increase capacity within our distribution network. Our Magna Park Distribution Centre is almost 25 years old and has reached capacity so we are proposing to transfer operations to nearby Kettering at the end of 2017. This will ensure we can continue to service our stores and offer our customers the best possible service.  We will look to redeploy as many colleagues as possible with the majority of roles moving to the new site.  We appreciate this will be a difficult time for affected colleagues and will fully support them.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

MAGNA Group
