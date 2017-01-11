Artoni Group to be covered under the umbrella of Fercam AG

The Artoni Group has been operating in the field of national freight forwarding in Italy since 1933. Today the group relies on a dense network of branches with 60 locations. The acquisition agreed earlier this week will let annual sales of the South Tyrolean Fercam Group grow by about EUR 200 million to around EUR 900 million, with distribution and logistics operations representing the lion’s share.

“The agreement has yet to be perfected in the next few weeks, but we are confident that we can sign the final contract, subject to approval by the antitrust authorities in the next few weeks. After that, the logistics centers of the Artoni network can be connected to our network in order to guarantee an even finer presence with shorter transit times and cost-effective conditions for the benefit of customers of both shipping companies,” said Fercam’s CEO Thomas Baumgartner.

The Artoni forwarding company has been in a financially difficult situation for some time due to market conditions and is looking for a strong partner who ensures the continuation and expansion of the company’s operations. “In Fercam we have found a suitable partner, who allows us to continue our growth potential and to use the synergy for the benefit of our services and our customers,” said Executive Director Anna Maria Artoni in a statement.

Through this planned acquisition Fercam will continue to expand and strengthen its leading position as a logistics provider, improving all its services along the supply chain, ranging from forwarding small parcels to full loads on national and international level in its own branch network, and worldwide in cooperation with reliable partners.

Fercam AG, headquartered in Bolzano has around 2,850 own cargo units, more than 900,000 m² of warehouse space in 40 logistics centres making it the leading transport and logistics company in Italy. The services of the company include international FTL transport by road and rail as well as global ocean and air freight transport, national cargo transport and numerous logistics services.

In Italy Fercam has 52 branches and 22 more locations across Europe. In addition to the Turkish subsidiary with offices in Istanbul and Izmir, there are two more subsidiaries in North Africa – in Morocco and Tunisia. The company currently has 1,779 employees and a turnover of EUR 633 million in 2015.

www.fercam.com

Source: oevz.com/en