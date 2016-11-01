Arvato Opens New Bonded Warehouse in China

Arvato SCM Solutions is expanding its presence in China with a new bonded warehouse that will serve clients in the High-tech & Entertainment and Consumer Products industries. The new 2,000 m² facility is located in the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone.

“The launch of our third distribution center in China is necessary as we meet an increasing demand for logistics services in the region,” said Raoul Kuetemeier, Head of Arvato SCM Solutions Asia.

The Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone is unique for its government incentives and preferential tax policies; a strategic location for the distribution of goods into mainland China and trade between Asia and rest of the world. “This new bonded warehouse enhances our logistics network in the Chinese market and underscores our commitment to provide the most flexible and competitive supply chain solutions for our clients.” said Kuetemeier. Arvato is already represented by five distribution centers across Asia.

Arvato will provide end-to-end logistics services in the new multi-user facility. This includes the processing of imports and exports as well as warehousing, multi-channel distribution, returns management, and other value-added services. The access-controlled location is also equipped with a monitoring system and has more than five loading bays. In the licensed bonded warehouse, goods can be stored duty-free indefinitely.

The new logistics center in Shanghai’s Pudong district offers outstanding structural conditions for efficient distribution. It is within close proximity to the Waigaoqiao harbor and Yangshan deep-water port. The airport, central highways and container freight station within Shanghai are also easily accessible.