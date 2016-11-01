LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Arvato Opens New Bonded Warehouse in China

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Arvato Opens New Bonded Warehouse in China

Arvato Opens New Bonded Warehouse in China
November 01
10:32 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Arvato SCM Solutions is expanding its presence in China with a new bonded warehouse that will serve clients in the High-tech & Entertainment and Consumer Products industries. The new 2,000 m² facility is located in the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone.

 “The launch of our third distribution center in China is necessary as we meet an increasing demand for logistics services in the region,” said Raoul Kuetemeier, Head of Arvato SCM Solutions Asia.

The Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone is unique for its government incentives and preferential tax policies; a strategic location for the distribution of goods into mainland China and trade between Asia and rest of the world. “This new bonded warehouse enhances our logistics network in the Chinese market and underscores our commitment to provide the most flexible and competitive supply chain solutions for our clients.” said Kuetemeier. Arvato is already represented by five distribution centers across Asia.

Arvato will provide end-to-end logistics services in the new multi-user facility. This includes the processing of imports and exports as well as warehousing, multi-channel distribution, returns management, and other value-added services. The access-controlled location is also equipped with a monitoring system and has more than five loading bays. In the licensed bonded warehouse, goods can be stored duty-free indefinitely.

The new logistics center in Shanghai’s Pudong district offers outstanding structural conditions for efficient distribution. It is within close proximity to the Waigaoqiao harbor and Yangshan deep-water port. The airport, central highways and container freight station within Shanghai are also easily accessible.

Kontakt mit dem Autor aufnehmen
Tags
✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain✅ Logistik: Facilities✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

November 2016
M D M D F S S
« Okt    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft Logistik: Vereine + Cluster Logistikzentrum Supply Chain Management Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt Transportlogistik: Spediteure Transportlogistik: Telematik Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...