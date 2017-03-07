Asda fined after mice found at depot

Asda has been fined £300,000 after dead mice and flies were found at its Enfield depot in May 2016. The centre delivers food to homes in London and Essex.

An Asda spokesperson said: “The conditions found at our Enfield home shopping centre in May 2016 were completely unacceptable and we are deeply sorry that on this occasion the strict processes we have in place failed at a local level. We would like to reassure all our customers that immediate steps were taken as soon as the issue was flagged last year to restore the high standards that our customers expect from us.”

According to Asda, a full review of its food safety and hygiene processes was carried out after Enfield Council found the hygiene problems in an inspection last year. The supermarket chain said it had put particular emphasis on effective pest management and control.

Enfield Council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Daniel Anderson, said: “It beggars belief that a national retailer would allow food to be stored in an environment where rodents are running riot. It is simply unacceptable for customers to be exposed to the potential risk of harm because a company cannot get its house in order and store foodstuff in a safe and hygienic manner. I am therefore pleased that magistrates have taken a tough stance and issued a heavy penalty.”

