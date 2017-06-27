LOGISTIK express Newsportal

asto telematics wins major order for railway traction vehicle equipment

Juni 27
16:33 2017
asto telematics was awarded a further major order for specific equipment for railway traction vehicles. The railway engines operate on German as well as European tracks and will be equipped with the autonomous aJour EnerMatics-100 system, a highly specific data handling system which combines telematics and e-metering capabilities. The roll out plan is scheduled for the balance of 2017.

The successfully established aJour EnerMatics product range serves to download, store, enrich and transfer complex energy consumption data. These data sets are being processed live, in traction mode of the engines. To produce precise energy consumption details is a critical requirement to allocate the energy costs, since numerous local electricity utilities provide and charge for the electricity in the European railway network.

About the asto telematics
asto Telematics GmbH develops and supplies energy-self-sufficient positioning, communication, energy measurement transmission and sensory solutions for services in the fields of rail, lorry, container and freight logistics. One example is the latest generation of aJour telematics, which itself can be considered a technological milestone. Approximately 20,000 systems of the previous generation have entered operation and the company has built on the experience gained.

The high-tech company asto Telematics GmbH is to be managed as an independent company under the umbrella of the asto Business Group.

More information about asto Telematics is available from: www.asto-telematics.com

