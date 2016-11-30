Austria shall become a logistics hub in Central Europe

“We want to make Austria a logistics hub in Central Europe!” said Mag. Jörg Leichtfried, Minister of Infrastructure at the presentation of the 2016 Logistics Report on November 29 in Vienna.

In the presence of representatives of the social partners, the transport and logistics industry and science, the politician announced the promotion of measures to shift transport from road to environmentally friendly rail and waterway. In addition, the job description for young trainees of professional drivers and logistics professionals shall be made more attractive.

According to information provided by the BMVIT (Austrian Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology) the Austrian logistics industry counts about 14,000 companies with 200,000 employees and represents added value of EUR 29 billion per year.

www.bmvit.gv.at

Source: oevz.com/en