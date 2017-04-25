LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Austria Skills for young freight forwarders starting its second round

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Austria Skills for young freight forwarders starting its second round

Austria Skills for young freight forwarders starting its second round
April 25
08:05 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

The nation’s best graduates of the apprenticeship for forwarding merchant are invited by the forwarding and logistics association of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce for the second time to participate in the “Skills Austria” competition. This state championship will be held from 9 to 11 November 2017 in Graz.

Who wants to compete in the state championship must be able to cover the entire range of freight forwarding: customer acquisition, transport management, transport calculation or complaints and claims processing will be tested. “The performance is assessed by a national, independent jury composed of experts from the shipping industry,” explained Guggi Dieser, Chairperson of the working group.

Back in 2015, the profession of the forwarding merchant was qualified as the first non-craft profession for the international skills competitions. “With this demonstration of performance the freight forwarding and logistics industry once again shows the importance of well-trained professionals. This state championship also offers an insight into a future-oriented apprenticeship, with attractive career opportunities for those interested,” says Alfred Schneckenreither, Chairman of the association.

The participant in the 2015 national championship, Sarah Ruckenstuhl, will participate in the 2017 WorldSkills in Abu Dhabi this autumn. Her next goal is to participate in the European professional championship 2018 EuroSkills in Budapest.

Interested companies and forwarding merchants may contact their professional association in each federal state. Participation requires an apprenticeship completed by July 31, 2017 and an age below 25 years (born on or after January 1, 1993).

www.wko.at/spediteure

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
ForwardingFreightLogistikmarktShippingStadt GrazWirtschaftskammer
Teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell. Links zu gesetzte Logistik-Unternehmen erhalten Sie über

Website translater

Vorleseservice

| Hören statt Lesen: Das integrierte Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und ist auch für iPhone/Smartphones ausgerichtet.

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus LogiMAT

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus Österreich

Werbefenster

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

TWITTER

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

eCommerce Logistik-Day

Seitenübersicht

Sie interessieren sich für unser …

+ Informationsangebot
+ Newsportal
+ Newsletter Presseservice
+ Presseservice vs. exklusives Presseservice
+ Social Media Networking
+ Portale B2B Firmensuche
+ Cross Media Mix
+ Fachzeitschrift on Demand
+ Fachzeitschrift E-Magazin
+ eCommerce Logistik-Day
+ LOGISTIK express Zertifikat

 





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Schlagwörter

BRICS Staaten Freight Geschäftsführung Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Lagertechnik Jahresergebnis KEP-Dienste Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer Logistik: Facilities Logistik: Flughafen Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Vereine + Cluster Logistikmarkt Logistikmarkt: China Logistikmarkt: Deutschland Logistikmarkt: Europa Logistikmarkt: Germany Logistikmarkt: Österreich Management Marketing mylogistics News: MAN OEM Rail Region: Wien Software Stadt Hamburg Stadt Wien TEN Terminal Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt Transportlogistik: Spediteure Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie Verkehrszeitung Warehouse Wirtschaft
    TORWEGGE gewinnt mit FTS TORsten Industriepreis

TORWEGGE gewinnt mit FTS TORsten Industriepreis

den ganzen Artikel lesen
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. LOGISTIK express Fachzeitschrift • Newsportal •B2B Firmensuche • eCommerce Logsitik-Day
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...