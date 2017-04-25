Austria Skills for young freight forwarders starting its second round

The nation’s best graduates of the apprenticeship for forwarding merchant are invited by the forwarding and logistics association of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce for the second time to participate in the “Skills Austria” competition. This state championship will be held from 9 to 11 November 2017 in Graz.

Who wants to compete in the state championship must be able to cover the entire range of freight forwarding: customer acquisition, transport management, transport calculation or complaints and claims processing will be tested. “The performance is assessed by a national, independent jury composed of experts from the shipping industry,” explained Guggi Dieser, Chairperson of the working group.

Back in 2015, the profession of the forwarding merchant was qualified as the first non-craft profession for the international skills competitions. “With this demonstration of performance the freight forwarding and logistics industry once again shows the importance of well-trained professionals. This state championship also offers an insight into a future-oriented apprenticeship, with attractive career opportunities for those interested,” says Alfred Schneckenreither, Chairman of the association.

The participant in the 2015 national championship, Sarah Ruckenstuhl, will participate in the 2017 WorldSkills in Abu Dhabi this autumn. Her next goal is to participate in the European professional championship 2018 EuroSkills in Budapest.

Interested companies and forwarding merchants may contact their professional association in each federal state. Participation requires an apprenticeship completed by July 31, 2017 and an age below 25 years (born on or after January 1, 1993).

www.wko.at/spediteure

Source: oevz.com/en