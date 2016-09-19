Austrian Airlines flies to the “City of Angels” from April 2017

Austrian Airlines will add a new long-haul destination in North America to its flight schedule in the summer of 2017. Starting on April 10, 2017, a Boeing 777 will take off for Vienna bound for Los Angeles, the largest city in California, up to six times each week. In an initial step, the Vienna-Los Angeles route will be served seasonally in the summer 2017 flight schedule. The metropolis of Los Angeles with its millions of inhabitants is not only interesting for point-to-point but especially for transfer traffic. About two-thirds of the passengers will transfer flights at the Vienna flight hub.

The duration of the journey from Vienna to Los Angeles at a distance of more than 9,877 kilometers is about 12 hours 30 minutes. Austrian Airlines will operate a Boeing 777 to Los Angeles: Vienna – Los Angeles (OS 081) daily except Sundays 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., and Los Angeles – Vienna (OS 082) daily except Sundays 3:05 p.m. – 12 p.m. (next day).

In its summer 2017 flight schedule, Austrian Airlines will offer a total of up to 44 weekly non-stop flights to North America. This will encompass up to five times per week to Miami, a maximum of six weekly flights each to Los Angeles and Toronto, and up to one flight each day to Washington and Chicago. Austrian Airlines will continue to offer thirteen weekly flights to New York.

Star Alliance member Austrian Airlines is part of the Lufthansa Group, and operates a global route network of approximately 130 destinations, being particularly dense in Central and Eastern Europe with 37 destinations. Austria’s largest carrier has its homebase at the Vienna International Airport, which is an ideal gateway between East and West.

Source: oevz.com/en