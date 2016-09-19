LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Austrian Airlines flies to the “City of Angels” from April 2017

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Austrian Airlines flies to the “City of Angels” from April 2017

Austrian Airlines flies to the “City of Angels” from April 2017
September 19
08:11 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Austrian Airlines will add a new long-haul destination in North America to its flight schedule in the summer of 2017. Starting on April 10, 2017, a Boeing 777 will take off for Vienna bound for Los Angeles, the largest city in California, up to six times each week. In an initial step, the Vienna-Los Angeles route will be served seasonally in the summer 2017 flight schedule. The metropolis of Los Angeles with its millions of inhabitants is not only interesting for point-to-point but especially for transfer traffic. About two-thirds of the passengers will transfer flights at the Vienna flight hub.

The duration of the journey from Vienna to Los Angeles at a distance of more than 9,877 kilometers is about 12 hours 30 minutes. Austrian Airlines will operate a Boeing 777 to Los Angeles: Vienna – Los Angeles (OS 081) daily except Sundays 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., and Los Angeles – Vienna (OS 082) daily except Sundays 3:05 p.m. – 12 p.m. (next day).

In its summer 2017 flight schedule, Austrian Airlines will offer a total of up to 44 weekly non-stop flights to North America. This will encompass up to five times per week to Miami, a maximum of six weekly flights each to Los Angeles and Toronto, and up to one flight each day to Washington and Chicago. Austrian Airlines will continue to offer thirteen weekly flights to New York.

Star Alliance member Austrian Airlines is part of the Lufthansa Group, and operates a global route network of approximately 130 destinations, being particularly dense in Central and Eastern Europe with 37 destinations. Austria’s largest carrier has its homebase at the Vienna International Airport, which is an ideal gateway between East and West.

www.austrianairlines.ag

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ Austrian Airlines✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt + Logistik
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Google & Social Networks

 

MarkusJaklitschNach Beitragsfreigabe mit Google-Initiierung posten wir Pressemeldungen kategorisiert mit Key Words in soziale Netzwerke (Twitter, Xing, LinkedIn, Facebook, Pinterest) und erweitern ihre Beitragsreichweite. Markus Jaklitsch

 

Social Media + PR

 

msMit unserem exklusiven Presseservice rücken wir Pressemitteilungen in den Blickpunkt und heben sie in soziale Medien hervor. Info Tel.: +43 (0)2239 34531, Berenika Sterba

 

Leobener Logistiksommer

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

SEO KEY WORDS

☑ Dachser ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Kühne + Nagel ☑ Logwin ☑ Lufthansa Cargo ☑ Rhenus ☑ Siemens Group ☑ UPS Paket ✅ Handel: E-Commerce ✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain ✅ Handel: Handelsunternehmen ✅ Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler ✅ Intralogistik: Fördertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 ✅ Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Kommisionierungstechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Job + Karriere ✅ Logistik: Messen + Events ✅ Logistik: Outsourcing ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Schwertransport + Kran ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Archiv Newsportal

 

MarkusJaklitschLOGISTIK express informiert täglich, sachlich, fachlich, aktuell und stellt mit rund 50.000 Logistik News und Pressemeldungen online das umfangreichste Newsportal. Profil, Blattlinie

   

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

September 2016
M D M D F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Firmensuche leicht gemacht

 

msWerden Sie Teil unseres B2B Netzwerks. Lassen Sie sich auf b2b.logistik-express.com hervorheben und finden. Wir arbeiten mit Google Maps, SEO Tools und Keywords. Ein Grundeintrag ist kostenlos.

 

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Messevideo

 

mwBewegte Bilder zeigen mehr als tausend Worte. Planen Sie mit uns Ihr Messevideo. Mit Marcus Walter stellen wir Ihnen einen erfahrenen Videojournalisten zur Seite. B2B Firmensuche

 

E-Commerce Logistik Day

 

MarkusJaklitschE-Commerce Logistik Day! Sie möchten mit Team und Promotionstand vertreten sein? So sichern Sie sich frühzeitig ihren Standplatz. eCommerce Logistik Day 10.11.2016 in Wien - Twin Towers, Conference Center.

 

Fachzeitschrift / E-Magazin

 

mrUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Key Account Management D-A-CH

 

MSHPlanen Sie Ihre Cross Media Anzeigenschaltung (Print + Online) mit uns. Gerne erarbeite ich mit Ihnen ein individuelles Angebot. Info Tel.: +49 (0)89 23519738, Meike Swoboda-Hilger

 

SEO + Cross Media Marketing

 

26Mit LOGISTIK express Cross Media Strategie schalten Sie Werbeanzeigen über fünf Medienkanäle (Print, Desktop, Newsletter, Social Media, iPad-App) und das ohne Aufpreis. Infos unter Tel.: +43 (0)676 7035206, Markus Jaklitsch

 

Angelika Gabor

 

agUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Karin Walter

 

kwUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Thomas Wöhrle

 

twUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Peter Baumgartner

 

pbUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Dirk Ruppik

 

drUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Investieren in die Logistik

 

MarkusJaklitschFinden Sie Logistik mit den Megatrends Industrie 4.0, Digitalisierung, E-Commerce spannend? Mit unserem LOGISTIK express Strategie Anlagezertifikat können Sie in die Branche investieren. LOGISTIK express Strategie

 

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...