Austrian Post set a new parcel-record in 2016

Januar 10
07:59 2017
As in previous years, Austrian Post set a new parcel record also in 2016. The logistics enterprise transported 81.5 million parcels last year.

Compared to 2015, when a total of 80 million parcels were shipped, this represents an increase of two percent – despite increasing competition on the parcel market. This growth is mainly driven by a rising volume of B2C parcels, which is a result of the growing e-commerce business.

The Austrian Post transports an average 320,000 parcels per day. Particularly during the Christmas season an increase can be observed with the average parcel volume rising to around 410,000 shipments per day. During the weekend of December 10 and 11, 2016 a total of 615,000 parcels was processed by the postal workers – which are almost twice as many as during the off-peak season.

www.post.at

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
Österreichische Post, eCommerce, KEP-Dienste, Handel: E-Commerce
