Award winners to speak at ELSC

The European Logistics & Supply Chain conference will highlight the achievements of the winners of the 2015 Supply Chain Excellence Awards, with presentations from some of the winning teams.

Rohde & Schwarz, winners of the Hi-Tech, Communications and Electronics Category last year, will be sharing their insight into how to understand supply chain organisations and how they can achieve a high level of innovation.

Klaus Buchwald, vice president corporate supply chain, Rohde & Schwarz will also be looking at a number of other topic areas, including the internet of things and LEAN transformations.

Customer Service and Support winners, Telefonica, will be focussing on how to improve and strengthen the supply chain by using excellent methods of customer experience and looking at the environmental impacts of responsible recycling.

Nicky McGroarty, Head of Supply Chain & Commercial Planning, and Richard Needham, Head of Supply Chain Services, will be representing Telefonica at the event. The winning companies are just two of a whole host of leaders in the industry that will be speaking and attending the two-day event in Brussels.

Details: www.europeanlogisticsandsupplychainconference.co.uk

Source: logisticsmanager.com