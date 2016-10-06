Baoli launches five new models

Baoli Material Handling Europe has launched five new long tiller truck models.

The material handling company has launched three pallet trucks, which are the EP16-N01, EP20-N04 and EP25-N02. These trucks have capacities from 1.6 to 2.5tons and are designed for loading/unloading trucks, and warehouse transport operations.

It has also introduced two stackers, which are the ES12-N03 and ES16-N02 which have load capacity of 1.2 and 1.6 tones respectively.

“The design of the new warehouse trucks reduces service work to a minimum giving technicians easy access to components“, said Rory Harvey-Kelly, general manager of Baoli Material Handling Europe. “The core components are from well known brands ensuring good back-up and parts availability.”

They include AC driver motors, and CANBUS technology.

Source: logisticsmanager.com