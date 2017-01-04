Bertschi launching phase two investment in Singapore

The Bertschi Jurong Island Chemical Cluster is one of Asia’s most advanced logistics facilities for safe and efficient handling and storage of special and hazardous chemicals. The addition of phase two will bring Bertschi’s total land area to 45,000 m². With its expansion, Bertschi AG will invest an additional EUR 23 million, bringing its total investment in Singapore initiated in 2014 to EUR 56 million.

Since its opening just under 12 months ago, Bertschi Singapore has seen an increasing demand for its services. The new facility aims to help meet the increasing demand for specialised chemical logistics services in Singapore and the region. It will feature an additional 25,000 pallet position dangerous goods warehouse, with an expansion of its drumming activities. Targeted for completion in Q4 2017, it will increase its staffing to 100 (current staff of 75).

Bertschi leads the industry with its fully-integrated chemical logistics, particularly with door-to-door services with tank containers, with one of the largest tank container fleets in the world. The state-of-the-art facilities in Singapore provide safe and sustainable handling and safe storage of special and hazardous chemicals.

Founded in 1956 with headquarters in Switzerland, the Bertschi family enterprise is an international logistics service provider for the chemical industry, specialized in both liquids and dry bulk products. The company employs 2,500 staff members at 60 locations in 31 countries worldwide, and has an annual turnover of CHF 700 million (EUR 652.7 million).

The company owns 27,000 tank- and dry bulk containers, 1,200 trucks and 25 container terminals. In Europe, Bertschi is a market leader in intermodal transport of chemicals on rail and water.

