LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Bibby picks MAN for Tangerine contract

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Bibby picks MAN for Tangerine contract

Bibby picks MAN for Tangerine contract
März 16
16:51 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

MAN Truck & Bus UK has delivered 17 TGX 26.460 Euro 6C vehicles to Bibby Distribution. Bibby Tangerine 280117-7382The delivery is part of a larger order of 70 vehicles for Bibby’s new contract with Tangerine, the independent sugar confectionary supplier.

The rest of the vehicles will be delivered throughout February and April.

Adam Purshall, head of fleet, said: “We have long been supporters of MAN vehicles with 450 currently in our fleet. We’ve found that time and time again, MAN have exceeded our requirements and given us the most in terms of reliability, uptime and fuel economy.

“The TGX Euro 6 is well proven and established in our fleet with a high specification in line with our operational demands. A flexible deal through MAN Rental with excellent reliability, improved fuel efficiency and excellent driver acceptance makes it a natural choice for our fleet.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
News: MANOEMTruck
Teilen

Kategorien

Neues Service: Hören statt Lesen

|

⌂ Text translater

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ BEITRAG EINREICHEN

⌂ LOGIN ⌂ PRESSESERVICE-UPLOAD
    Kategorie
    Add another file
    Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
     

B2B Network

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

b2b.logistik-express

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

TWITTER

Verzeichnis Österreich

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

verzeichnis.logistik-express

Lounge International

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

lounge.logistik-express

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Kategorie

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...