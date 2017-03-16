Bibby picks MAN for Tangerine contract

MAN Truck & Bus UK has delivered 17 TGX 26.460 Euro 6C vehicles to Bibby Distribution. The delivery is part of a larger order of 70 vehicles for Bibby’s new contract with Tangerine, the independent sugar confectionary supplier.

The rest of the vehicles will be delivered throughout February and April.

Adam Purshall, head of fleet, said: “We have long been supporters of MAN vehicles with 450 currently in our fleet. We’ve found that time and time again, MAN have exceeded our requirements and given us the most in terms of reliability, uptime and fuel economy.

“The TGX Euro 6 is well proven and established in our fleet with a high specification in line with our operational demands. A flexible deal through MAN Rental with excellent reliability, improved fuel efficiency and excellent driver acceptance makes it a natural choice for our fleet.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com