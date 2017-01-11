BITO to highlight online shopping at IntraLogisteX

BITO Storage Systems plans to use the IntraLogisteX exhibition to highlight its online shopping opportunities.

The company’s e-commerce web site comprises two main sections. The ‘e-shop’ part of the site is the online shop for BITO products including shelving, bins and containers all manufactured by BITO.

In addition there will be supporting, non-BITO manufactured products such as trolleys, lockers and pallet trucks. All e-Shop stock is housed in BITO’s bigger, new UK warehouse, which opened in the spring of 2016. The facility enables BITO to hold sufficient stock to provide fast-track, three day-delivery for most goods.

Companies seeking larger solutions will be directed to a ‘project portal’, featuring intralogistics solutions, information and case studies.

The IntraLogisteX Exhibition will be returning to the Ericsson Exhibition Hall 2 of the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, and will take place on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th March 2017.

Registration for the exhibition is now open. The event gives visitors the chance to explore all of the latest cutting-edge intralogistics innovations and find out which products best suite their operations.

The 2016 exhibition boasted a 20 per cent increase in visitor numbers.

Details: www.intralogistex.co.uk

Source: logisticsmanager.com