BMW launches carbon neutral container transport to the seaports

Customers of the rail freight company DB Cargo have the opportunity to drive with completely CO2-free traction electricity from renewable energy sources with the product “DBeco plus” in Germany and Austria. Every year more than 100,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions are avoided in this way, compared to transport by truck.

“We are pleased that our customers increasingly use our eco-product in order to improve their own environmental performance and to make an important contribution to climate and environmental protection. Every year, we record growth of green electricity of 30 percent,” reports Jürgen Wild, CEO of DB Cargo.

The BMW Group uses this climate-friendly products since 2013, and has by its decision, to drive carbon neutral in the seaport hinterland traffic for vehicle components from autumn 2016, doubled its contingent of CO2-free rail transport again.

Every year, DB Cargo will transport an additional 70,000 TEU from the BMW sites in Dingolfing / Wackersdorf and in future also Wallersdorf to the north German seaports with purely green electricity. “We are delighted that BMW, also in terms of environmental pioneer, counts on us as partners,” says Berit Börke, Managing Director of TFG Transfracht, a company of DB Cargo, which markets the rail services to BMW.

Compared to truck transport BMW saves over 23,500 tonnes of CO2 annually with the seaport hinterland transport. Compared to conventional electrified rail transports, “DBeco plus” saves 6,700 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Norbert Dierks, responsible for sustainability and CO2 control of inbound – and abroad supply transports at BMW, emphasizes: “The gradual reduction of transport emissions is an integral part of our sustainability strategy. The increase in our CO2-free rail transport, now and in the future, will help us enormously. ”

But also other sectors are increasingly focusing on the environmental advantage of rail transport. For more than 20 years DB Cargo has been transporting coffee beans for Jacobs Douwe Egberts from Bremen to the roastery in Berlin-Neukölln. Since 2012, approximately 500,000 tonnes of coffee were transported completely CO2-free by rail and could – compared to the classic rail transport – save approximately 3,000 tonnes, and over the truck around 14,000 tonnes of CO2.

“We are proud on five years of climate neutral coffee shipments and celebrate now a ‘green’ anniversary,” says Stefan Scheidel, Director raw coffee logistics at Jacobs Douwe Egberts.

www.deutschebahn.com

Source: oevz.com/en