Bolloré Logistics signs with CHAMP for connecting Canada Customs

März 16
12:17 2017
Bolloré Logistics has selected CHAMP Cargosystems to comply with the latest Canadian Customs requirements for eManifest Advance Commercial Information (ACI) reporting.

Using CHAMP’s Traxon Global Customs (TGC) service certified by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Bolloré Logistics will be able to file air cargo consignment details prior to arrival in complete compliance with the eManifest regulations for freight forwarders. TGC’s effective management of consignment filing and handling of CBSA responses is critical to facilitate the flow of Bolloré’s Logistics air cargo trade into and through Canada.

VP Global Sales & Marketing at CHAMP, Nicholas Xenocostas explained: ‘We are delighted to welcome  Bolloré Logistics to the growing numbers of air cargo traders who trust our TGC service with some of the most critical activities in the air logistics supply chain. This is particularly significant for TGC, as Bolloré Logistics is the first freight forwarder to use our customs service which supports over 110 airlines and handlers for customs border management and compliance.’

Arnaud Fryda, Head of Project Data Management of Bolloré Logistics said: ‘We are extremely happy with the quick adaptation that CHAMP could offer with their well-known solution Traxon Global Customs, to integrate freight forwarders. The solution ensures us smooth customs filing fulfilling Canadian Customs’ requirements.’

CHAMP Cargosystems’ Traxon Global Customs solution offers the air cargo industry an all-in-one solution for Advance Electronic Customs Information (AEI) mandated by more than 45 countries. The solution facilitates fast and efficient business to business electronic data exchange among supply chain and customs offices. TGC’s eManifest service is fully CBSA certified for airlines, handlers and forwarders.

AircargoFreightManagementMarketingNews: MANOEM
