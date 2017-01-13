Caracano Antonio awards six-year contract to Kuehne + Nagel

Carcano Antonio S.p.A., has awarded a six-year contract to Kuehne + Nagel to manage its in-house logistics. In its two production plants in Delebio and Mandello, the company applies a fully integrated and traceable production process, from the raw material to the finished products. In order to simplify the current logistics model and to increase operational efficiency, Kuehne + Nagel has implemented a standardised operational approach across Carcano’s entire logistics operations.

Within the partnership, the logistics provider is responsible for the set-up and storage of coils coming from the manufacturing sites, picking and shipment to the customers, including domestic and international transport. 30 workers previously employed at Carcano’s warehouses, are transferred to the in-house logistics operations carried out by Kuehne + Nagel in order to ensure a seamless transition of processes. In addition, Kuehne + Nagel supports the design of the layout and set-up of Carcano’s new logistics centre in Andalo which is currently being built.

“We selected Kuehne + Nagel thanks to its values, know-how, credibility and the constant attention paid to people: a careful choice of the right partner can ensure a total integration of the logistics in our industrial system”, comments Paolo Mari, Organization Development Director of Carcano.

Ruggero Poli, Managing Director of Kuehne + Nagel Italy said: “We are very pleased that Carcano chose Kuehne + Nagel to manage their logistics activities. This new contract is a result of our proven expertise in production logistics and motivates us to continue innovating and developing solutions that effectively support our customers in their day-to-day business challenges.”

Carcano Antonio S.p.A is situated in the North of Italy since 1880. With 500 employees, the company has two production units (the third is coming in 2017) that guarantee a production process fully integrated and traceable, and applicate UNI EN ISO 9001:2008 and UNI EN ISO 14001:04. Carcano’s international business is active in Pharma, Food&Bevarage, Coffee, Confectionary, Insulation and Cables industries.

www.carcano.com; www.kuehne-nagel.com

Source: oevz.com/en