LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Caracano Antonio awards six-year contract to Kuehne + Nagel

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Caracano Antonio awards six-year contract to Kuehne + Nagel

Caracano Antonio awards six-year contract to Kuehne + Nagel
Januar 13
07:56 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Carcano Antonio S.p.A., has awarded a six-year contract to Kuehne + Nagel to manage its in-house logistics. In its two production plants in Delebio and Mandello, the company applies a fully integrated and traceable production process, from the raw material to the finished products. In order to simplify the current logistics model and to increase operational efficiency, Kuehne + Nagel has implemented a standardised operational approach across Carcano’s entire logistics operations.

Within the partnership, the logistics provider is responsible for the set-up and storage of coils coming from the manufacturing sites, picking and shipment to the customers, including domestic and international transport. 30 workers previously employed at Carcano’s warehouses, are transferred to the in-house logistics operations carried out by Kuehne + Nagel in order to ensure a seamless transition of processes. In addition, Kuehne + Nagel supports the design of the layout and set-up of Carcano’s new logistics centre in Andalo which is currently being built.

“We selected Kuehne + Nagel thanks to its values, know-how, credibility and the constant attention paid to people: a careful choice of the right partner can ensure a total integration of the logistics in our industrial system”, comments Paolo Mari, Organization Development Director of Carcano.

Ruggero Poli, Managing Director of Kuehne + Nagel Italy said: “We are very pleased that Carcano chose Kuehne + Nagel to manage their logistics activities. This new contract is a result of our proven expertise in production logistics and motivates us to continue innovating and developing solutions that effectively support our customers in their day-to-day business challenges.”

Carcano Antonio S.p.A is situated in the North of Italy since 1880. With 500 employees, the company has two production units (the third is coming in 2017) that guarantee a production process fully integrated and traceable, and applicate UNI EN ISO 9001:2008 and UNI EN ISO 14001:04. Carcano’s international business is active in Pharma, Food&Bevarage, Coffee, Confectionary, Insulation and Cables industries.

www.carcano.com; www.kuehne-nagel.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ Kühne + NagelMAN✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Heft LE-4-2016

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...