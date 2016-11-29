LOGISTIK express Newsportal

cargo-partner celebrates 20 Years in Croatia

cargo-partner celebrates 20 Years in Croatia

November 29
08:02 2016
The Croatian national branch of cargo-partner celebrated its 20 years jubilee in Croatia at Hotel International in Zagreb on November 24th. The event was joined by 180 top customers of the company.

The forwarding company opened its first Croatian office in Zagreb in 1996 with 4 employees, followed by the opening of offices at Zagreb Airport in 2000 and in Rijeka in 2007 as well as a 800 m2 warehouse at Jankomir in 2008.

Today the globally operating transport and logistics company has 70 employees all across Croatia, and the representatives are confident that “we will continue to grow and strengthen our relationships with our clients even more in the years to come”.

www.cargo-partner.at

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ cargo-Partner☑ Flughafen✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
