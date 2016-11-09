LOGISTIK express Newsportal

cargo-partner launches pan-European online freight exchange

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

cargo-partner launches pan-European online freight exchange

cargo-partner launches pan-European online freight exchange
November 09
08:07 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The cargo-partner Road Carrier Platform is available as of now. The international transport and info-logistics provider cargo-partner cooperates with a wide range of selected freighters for land transports throughout Europe. The Road Carrier Platform simplifies this selection process and supports company-wide quality management.

Starting from November 2016, cargo-partner assigns all trucking orders exclusively via the Road Carrier Platform. Carriers who register and provide the required documents and quality credentials gain full access to all road transport requests.

After all transport documents and special permits have been uploaded, they are verified and confirmed by cargo-partner. Carriers can define their special competences and available vehicles in order to receive targeted transport requests. In addition, they have the option to search for available freight on the Road Carrier Platform and send quotes directly from the system. This serves to minimize communication effort and reduce empty runs.

The platform lets carriers see all quotes they have sent from the system at a glance, including loads they did not receive. Using this overview, each carrier can fine-tune their prices according to demand.

cargo-partner is a privately owned, medium-sized, full-range info-logistics service provider with particular expertise in air and sea freight as well as information technology. The company was founded over 30 years ago and generated a turnover of EUR 540 million with 2,365 employees in 2015.

www.carrierplatform.com www.cargo-partner.com

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ cargo-Partner✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day

MarkusJaklitschLetzte Chance für ein Ticket zum ersten eCommerce Logistik-Day in Wien. Am 10. November - Vienna Twin Conference Center Lage und Anfahrt + Programm & Anmeldung

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

November 2016
M D M D F S S
« Okt    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...