cargo-partner launches pan-European online freight exchange

The cargo-partner Road Carrier Platform is available as of now. The international transport and info-logistics provider cargo-partner cooperates with a wide range of selected freighters for land transports throughout Europe. The Road Carrier Platform simplifies this selection process and supports company-wide quality management.

Starting from November 2016, cargo-partner assigns all trucking orders exclusively via the Road Carrier Platform. Carriers who register and provide the required documents and quality credentials gain full access to all road transport requests.

After all transport documents and special permits have been uploaded, they are verified and confirmed by cargo-partner. Carriers can define their special competences and available vehicles in order to receive targeted transport requests. In addition, they have the option to search for available freight on the Road Carrier Platform and send quotes directly from the system. This serves to minimize communication effort and reduce empty runs.

The platform lets carriers see all quotes they have sent from the system at a glance, including loads they did not receive. Using this overview, each carrier can fine-tune their prices according to demand.

cargo-partner is a privately owned, medium-sized, full-range info-logistics service provider with particular expertise in air and sea freight as well as information technology. The company was founded over 30 years ago and generated a turnover of EUR 540 million with 2,365 employees in 2015.

