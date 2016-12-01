LOGISTIK express Newsportal

cargo-partner opens bonded warehouse in Shanghai

Dezember 01
08:08 2016
cargo-partner has opened a customs bonded warehouse with 3,700 m² of storage space in Shanghai. The international transport and info-logistics provider is thereby continuing to expand its network in Asia. The warehouse, which is specifically designed for the storage of electronic components, contains 600 pallet spaces as well as a small parts store for over 17,000 small parts containers. Very diligent planning was necessary to ensure the smooth transfer of more than 5,000 different articles into the new warehouse.

The warehouse is located in the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Bonded Logistics Park in one of the main hubs in the region. cargo-partner expects approximately 10,000 incoming and outgoing consignments per year and will be providing freight forwarding, warehousing, import and export customs brokerage as well as various value added services.

Stefan Krauter, CEO of cargo-partner, personally attended the opening ceremony and emphasized the significance of this investment for the company: “The new bonded warehouse in Shanghai is an important step in our strategy of developing integrated and highly sophisticated services for our customers. The close cooperation with our customers as well as between all employees around the world allows us to offer tailor-made and flexible solutions.”

Present in China since 2004, cargo-partner currently has over 260 employees throughout mainland China (data from May 2015). In addition to Shanghai, the logistics provider also operates offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Tianjin and Xiamen, including a 20,000 square meter bonded warehouse in Shenzhen.

Moreover, cargo-partner covers the Asia-Pacific region with own offices in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam as well as with a tight network of long-standing partnerships.

www.cargo-partner.com

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ cargo-PartnerCEO✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
