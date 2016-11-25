Carinthian Alliance to establish the Logistic Zentrum Austria Süd

The city of Villach is going to spend a great deal of money next year to strengthen the business location: “Across all municipalities and supported by the provincial government, we will establish the Logistic Zentrum Austria Süd in Federaun to further develop this area which has ideal transport accessibility,” announced Mayor Günter Albel when presenting Villach’s budget draft for 2017. This area was one of the most valuable throughout the country, and will now be developed further.

The city of Villach owns 22 hectares of land located in the Federaun industrial zone. Another 20 hectares of land are owned by ÖBB, private parties and the federal province of Carinthia. According to a report by the Austrian tv channel ORF, the company named Logistic Zentrum Austria Süd is to be established together with the neighboring municipalities of Finkenstein and Arnoldstein and the federal province, with the aim of finding an optimal solution for this area. This way a 40 hectares industrial estate in an ideal location with rail and highway access could be “passed on to the market, and big investors could be attracted,” said Villach’s Mayor Günter Albel.

Source: oevz.com/en