Carlton Forest receives £4m funding

Nottinghamshire-based warehousing and logistics services company Carlton Forest Group (CFG) has received a £4million funding package from Yorkshire Bank. Part of the funding will be used to continue investment into technology which enables real-time tracking of stock items and distribution fulfilment.

“Thanks to our customer base growing steadily, and this additional support from Yorkshire Bank, we have been able to invest significantly in our facilities and the technology which help us to provide seamlessly-integrated warehousing services across the UK,” said Kerry Neath, CFO, Forest Carlton Group.

“Yorkshire Bank has supported Carlton Forest Group throughout this process, providing impactful advice which has helped us to position ourselves even more strongly for the opportunities which we have identified.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com