CaroTrans partners with TransOceanShipping, Vienna

CaroTrans, a leading global NVOCC (non-vessel operating common carrier) and ocean freight consolidator, announces a new alliance with TransOcean Shipping Transportagentur GesmbH (TOS), a neutral NVO headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Both companies offer a strong team that is knowledgeable and well-established in FCL (full container load) and LCL (less than container load) services to the freight forwarding community.

The CaroTrans network of 13 local North American offices and 25 CFS (container freight stations) provide personalized service and care for customers shipping between North America and Central and Eastern Europe. Initially, Prague will be the central point of consolidation and distribution to and from Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland,Czech Republic, Austria and other Central and Eastern European destinations.

Further expansion and coverage will come with the addition of Vienna as a key relay gateway, as well as the Port of Koper, Slovenia on the Adriatic Sea. Both will be introduced in the near future.

“Our relationship with TOS offers customers strong, local support and efficient transportation hubs close to key markets. We are like minded in our commitment to simplified, online freight management and e-commerce tools which offer freight forwarders timely, effective management of their customers’ freight,” says Greg Howard, CEO CaroTrans.

Established in 2005, Transocean Shipping Transportagentur GesmbH is one of the leading neutral NVOCCs in Southern and Eastern Europe maintaining offices in Austria, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Germany and Belgium, supported by a strong global partner network. The privately owned company with a well skilled and experienced team passionate about delivering perfect services to customers, and supported by a fully integrated, EDI enabled IT system.

Established in 1979, CaroTrans International provides global LCL (less-than container load) and FCL (full container load) services. It has a network of offices in Asia, Europe, South America, Oceania, and the United States, along with strong local partners in global markets, offering a global reach. The CaroTrans suite of Web-based and EDI-enabled e-commerce tools include booking, ocean and inland rates, sailing schedules, and tracking.

www.carotrans.com; www.tos-ship.com

Source: oevz.com/en