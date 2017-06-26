LOGISTIK express Newsportal

ČD Cargo getting a rail licence in Austria

Juni 26
08:13 2017
On June 22, 2017, ČD Cargo completed the process of obtaining a license and all other documents needed to start operations on the Austrian railway network. Getting the license together with the decision to purchase other Vectron locomotives is a step towards expanding to other markets and getting new business cases, the company announces.

ČD Cargo, a.s., was founded as an affiliate of České dráhy, a.s. in December 2007. With nearly 7,000 employees the company represents the largest Czech railway transport provider. According to the annual goods transport volume the company is ranked among the five largest railway transport providers within the EU member states. The strategic goal of ČD Cargo, a.s., is to maintain the leading market position of the freight railway transport in the Czech Republic and to be a strong player in the Central European region.

www.cdcargo.cz

 

Source: oevz.com/en

