CEO of DHL Supply Chain steps down

Paul Dyer (pictured) is to replace current CEO of DHL Supply Chain (UK) Perry Watts, who has worked for the logistics company for 21 years. Dyer is the current president of global automotive & MD UKI automotive and Europe, DHL Supply Chain.

Dyer’s role will begin on 1 January 2017.

3D printing will distrupt manufacturing

A new report by DHL has said that 3D printing is set to disrupt selected manufacturing techniques. However the research, called ‘The DHL Trend Report 3D Printing and the Future of Supply Chains’, found that it will not become a “substitute for mass-production but a complementary process.”

The logistics company has been testing a number of 3D printing techniques and hardware over the last few years.

“[The] trend…recognizes 3D printing as a transformative technology. However, it is not a magic bullet that will render factory mass production and manufacturing obsolete,” said Matthias Heutger, senior vice president, DHL customer solutions & innovation. “Its exciting potential lies more in its capability to simplify the production of highly complex and customizable products and spare parts – and this could bring logistics and manufacturing closer together than ever before.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com