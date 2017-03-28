LOGISTIK express Newsportal

CEVA opens shared-user warehouse

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

CEVA opens shared-user warehouse

CEVA opens shared-user warehouse
März 28
16:52 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

CEVA Logistics has opened a new, 215,800 sq ft shared-user warehouse at the new iPort intermodal logistics park near Doncaster. The site includes very narrow aisle and gravity fed racking.

CEVAThe facility is able to handle 28,000 pallets, is adjacent to a 35-acre rail terminal, and provides parking bays for 110 HGVs in a 55-metre yard.

The warehouse will be used for a number of consumer and retail customers, where the company will offer warehousing, planning, transport administration, customized value-added services and cross-docking functions from iPort. It will start by running 24/6.

“iPort gives us great access to the whole of the north of the UK enabling us to receive and deliver to customers in timely fashion,” said CEVA’s executive vice president UK, Ireland and Nordics, Michael O’Donoghue.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
IntermodalNews: CEVA LogisticsRailRetailWarehouse
Teilen

⌂ Text translater

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Neues Service

|

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file
B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

b2b.logistik-express

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

verzeichnis.logistik-express

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

Kategorien

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

TWITTER

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Kategorie

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...