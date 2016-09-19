Ceva to operate European Distribution Center for Vermeer

Ceva Logistics, one of the world’s largest supply chain management companies has won a three year contract for the European distribution of spare parts for Vermeer – the family-owned, world-leading brand in agricultural and industrial equipment. The new European distribution center (EDC) will operate from Ceva’s Roosendaal facility in the Netherlands.

In addition, Ceva will provide integrated ocean services to Vermeer from its Pella, Iowa, USA headquarters. This will enable Vermeer to support the new central warehouse at Roosendaal with additional parts which are made and stored in the U.S. and which Ceva will then ship to Europe. Operations went live this month following extensive Ceva trials, testing of all EDI interchanges, training and building interfaces with customer systems. As a result of using the new EDC, Vermeer dealers and customers will see their lead times on product orders reduced by 1-2 days, representing a considerable improvement in service for both.

Commenting on the new logistics concept for Vermeer, the company’s Parts Manager, Ruben Coppoolse says: “This arrangement helps support our company growth and customer experience goals by positioning high-demand items at a central warehouse in the Netherlands allowing Vermeer to replenish stock parts at the dealer level in a timely manner. Vermeer will also be able to facilitate EU-overnight dropship delivery to customers.”

Source: oevz.com/en