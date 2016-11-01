CHAMP Cargosystems completes Cargospot cutover for Cathay Pacific

CHAMP has successfully implemented their Cargospot suite of solutions for Cathay Pacific to their worldwide cargo operations. Servicing more than 100 destinations worldwide with a modern fleet of almost 200 aircraft, including 21 pure freighters, Cathay Pacific is the largest Asia-based cargo carrier, and is ranked fourth largest in the world. The airline set out to select a technology partner and a new IT solution that would set unprecedented standards in reliability, efficiency and adaptability, and meet Cathay Pacific’s cargo automation needs for many years to come.

The CHAMP Cargospot solution suite selected by Cathay Pacific fulfills the business needs of over 130 airlines and cargo operators in 75+ countries around the globe. As part of the implementation project, the highly successful and well-established Cargospot software has been customized to meet the specific needs of Cathay Pacific, and is further enhanced with the inclusion of CHAMP’s Business Intelligence tools.

“Cathay Pacific and CHAMP’s collaboration has resulted in a new and innovative solution that goes beyond anything we have accomplished before,” says Arnaud Lambert, CEO of CHAMP Cargosystems. “We have been working in close collaboration with Cathay Pacific’s team, paying close attention to their long-term business goals and delivering continuous business benefits for them and their customers.

“Knowing Cathay Pacific’s reputation for excellence, and operating from the world’s largest cargo airport, we understood from the outset the importance of a project of such magnitude,” adds Lambert. “Cargospot will continue to evolve with the direct involvement of Cathay Pacific. I am very excited at the prospect of working closely with the airline, and further developing our relationship over the next ten years.”

With the operational Cargospot implementation project complete, Cathay Pacific and CHAMP are now in the process of replacing the airline’s cargo revenue accounting systems, with the fully integrated and highly successful Cargospot Revenue module. A new Air Mail solution will also be implemented in 2017.

“We are very pleased with the cutover of CHAMP’s Cargospot software, customized to meet our exacting needs,” says Simon Large, Director of Cargo Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. “The team has successfully implemented a solution which will benefit Cathay Pacific’s worldwide cargo business both in the short and long term. CHAMP’s technology and ongoing support will keep us at the forefront of an ever-changing air cargo industry.”

As part of their 10-year support agreement, Cathay Pacific and CHAMP are partnering together to create a Cargo Innovative Development Centre (CIDC) to promote “out- of- the- box thinking”, which will push the boundaries by introducing new IT concepts and designs, cost savings and efficiencies, thereby helping to retain Cathay Pacific’s competitive advantage in the air cargo market.