CHAMP partners with Penta Solutions in Pakistan

CHAMP Cargosystems today announced a partnership with Penta Solutions Private Limited, (PSL). As part of this collaboration, Penta Solutions will introduce Logitude – a CHAMP community solution for small and medium sized freight forwarders – into the Pakistan cargo community.

Penta Solutions’ customers will be able to benefit from access to the cloud based SaaS software of Logitude for air and ocean, enabling them to manage quotes, shipments, bookings and consolidations more efficiently and cost-effectively. Customers can register themselves for Logitude as of today.

“We are delighted with this agreement with Penta Solutions providing instant value to the air freight market and community in Pakistan. Small and medium sized forwarding agents can enhance their competitiveness with Logitude. They will be able to reduce costs, time, and data errors. Similarly, they will be able to contribute to the industry’s e-AWB targets by easily adopting e-AWBs without the need of expensive and time consuming IT installations,“ says Nicholas Xenocostas, VP Global Sales and Marketing at CHAMP Cargosystems.

“The name, CHAMP Cargosystems, is not new to airlines and freight forwarders in Pakistan. CHAMP has pioneered cargo management systems and a cargo community integration platform, which cargo agents and forwarders have been using for many years. Logitude is the first true freight forwarder online solution developed for the cloud.

Logitude professionals combine hundreds of man-hours of experience in international trade and logistics solutions. They are committed to providing easy-to-use solutions. Many freight forwarders in the global market already use Logitude” says Hasan Raza, CEO, Penta Solutions PVT Ltd. “We are proud to introduce Logitude to Pakistan.”

Freight forwarders can easily access Logitude World anytime and anywhere. The software allows them to run their entire day-to-day operations. It supports data messaging, data validation, data sharing with other logistics partners, the storage of messages, printing on demand of labels for AWB and HAWB, interfacing with accounting systems and other business tools. There are three affordable solutions offered to suit different budgets and business requirements.

Economy Class: Full freight forwarding solution with just the essential functionalities

Business Class: Comes with document storage, quotes functionality and customization ability and is typically aimed at the Middle Management

First Class: Connects all critical business functions such as sales, finance, and operations through a full CRM solution.