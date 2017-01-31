CHAMP’s Weight & Balance takes off with US cargo carrier Kalitta Air

CHAMP Cargosystems has successfully completed US-based cargo carrier Kalitta Air’s implementation of its Weight & Balance application used to manage its load planning more effectively. With its fleet of sixteen Boeing 747 freighters, Kalitta Air is one of the leading cargo carriers in the US. Kalitta Air has a rigorous focus on productivity and has successfully obtained FAA approval for the usage of CHAMP’s Weight & Balance application with its freighter fleet.

“Kalitta Air is delighted with its decision with CHAMP’s Weight & Balance, and is confident it will be a key benefit for the months and years to come,” says Conrad Kalitta, CEO, Kalitta Air. “Integrating this software is proof that using the most up-to-date IT solutions will reduce fuel consumption, and improve accuracy with a highly effective automated process.”

“The ongoing relationship with Kalitta Air and CHAMP’s Weight & Balance has been a natural fit. The software is right at home with Kalitta’s expanding fleet. Kalitta’s devotion to accuracy in its processes will make load planning ever more efficient and effective,“ says Nicholas Xenocostas, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at CHAMP Cargosystems. “We are confident this is only the start of a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Innovative Information Technology with convincing benefits

CHAMP’s Weight & Balance solution is a new generation java based, modular built application enabling airlines to efficiently and safely plan all aircraft loads, however complex. The application also helps the user keep the aircraft within permissible center of gravity limits throughout the flight. CHAMP’s Weight & Balance currently is one of the most advanced and fastest load planning software in the market, with functionality also encompassing an auto-load option on multiple legs.

The software not only ensures compliance with all operational and safety requirements, but also enables comprehensive audit trails and reporting, providing further business intelligence into the fleet’s overall performance.