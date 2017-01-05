Change at the steering wheel of Port of Hamburg Marketing in Prague

As of 1 January 2017, Vladimír Doboš took over the management of the Port of Hamburg Marketing office in Prague. He suceeds Bohumil Průša who is retiring after 26 years.

Vladimír Doboš has been working for Port of Hamburg Marketing since 2000, and since then hand in hand with Bohumil Průša. He has extensive knowledge of the market and industry, and enjoys a great reputation in the logistics and shipping industry.

Bohumil Průša has actively supported the cooperation of the Port of Hamburg and former Czechoslovakia from the very beginning. Since the opening of the Port of Hamburg Marketing office in Prague in September 1990, he has contributed significantly to its success as a manager: Organising up to 20 events annually, the office is considered an important networking platform for the transport sector in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

www.hafen-hamburg.de

Source: oevz.com/en