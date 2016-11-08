LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Clinical trial logistics: UPS to acquire Marken




November 08
2016
UPS has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Marken, a global provider of supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry. The transaction, which provides UPS with growth opportunities across the life sciences customer base, is expected to close by Dec. 31, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Healthcare logistics is a strategic market for UPS. The acquisition of Marken strengthens our portfolio and demonstrates our commitment to customers,” said Teresa Finley, UPS Chief Marketing and Business Services Officer. “We plan to offer new solutions to our customers and generate further growth opportunities for UPS.”

Pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations and contract manufacturers rely on Marken for collection and transportation of clinical trial material and investigational medicinal products to 49,000 clinical trial sites, as well as the shipment of biological samples from these sites to central laboratories. These shipments are time- and temperature-sensitive, and their rapid, on-spec delivery is a key factor in the treatment of patients and the success of the clinical trial.

Marken has an asset-light operating structure and 44 locations worldwide, including 10 depots that are compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). It provides high-touch service to pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers and contract research organizations engaged in all phases of the clinical trials process. Marken’s 650 staff members manage 50,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries.

“UPS is focused on the logistics complexity of clinical trials, and the acquisition fits well into our long-term growth plans in the biopharma segment,” Teresa Finley said. “Marken’s significant industry expertise and flexible network, combined with UPS’s vast integrated global air and ground networks, will provide the life sciences industry with an attractive portfolio of global logistics options.”

www.ups.com

Source: oevz.com/en

UPS
