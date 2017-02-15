LOGISTIK express Newsportal

CMA CGM and Alibaba signing a digital cooperation

Februar 15
07:48 2017
CMA CGM and Alibaba yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) in Hangzhou, China to seek cooperation between the two leading companies in the digital area. For CMA CGM, it is one step ahead to create added value to its customers and to make the industry meet the digital world.

This cooperation between CMA CGM and Alibaba will provide digitalised services for the clientele via the “One Touch” Platform. They propose together an alternative for direct booking platform for customers and to have on line booking for shipments ex China to Mediterranean and Adriatic area through the CMA CGM MEX1 and CMA CGM BEX services.

-)The CMA CGM MEX 1 service, connecting Asia to Mediterrean area will propose ports of loading as Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Yantian and port of discharge in West Mediterranean base ports as Barcelona, Valencia.

-) The CMA CGM BEX service, connecting Asia to Adriatic ports will propose the ports of loading as Shanghai, Ningbo, Chiwan and port of discharge in Adriatic base ports as Rijeka, Koper, Trieste, Venice.

www.cma-cgm.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

BRICS StaatenCMA CGMLogistikmarkt: ChinaNews: Alibaba
