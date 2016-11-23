LOGISTIK express Newsportal

CMA CGM partners with CNAN Nord from Algeria

CMA CGM partners with CNAN Nord from Algeria

CMA CGM partners with CNAN Nord from Algeria
November 23
08:09 2016
CMA CGM, a leading worldwide shipping group, and CNAN Nord Spa, Algerian National Shipping Company, have signed a cooperation agreement on November 8th.

The agreement focuses on 3 strategic axes:

-) Operational cooperation for a common shipping line linking Northern Europe to the Algerian ports,

-) Operational and logistic cooperation between CMA CGM and CNAN Nord Spa (space allocation onboard oceanic CMA CGM vessels, provision of containers etc),

-) Sharing of expertise between CMA CGM and CNAN Nord Spa regarding the training of seafarers and executives.

This agreement is part of the CMA CGM development strategy in Algeria, which aims at accompanying shipping transportation development within the country.

CMA CGM established its presence in Algeria 20 years ago, a country now at the heart of its activities within the Mediterranean Sea. Ten agencies are located across the country (Algiers, Djen Djen, Mostaganem, Oran, Skikda, Sétif, Ghazaouet, Constantine, Annaba, and Bejaia) and employ more than 260 experts. CMA CGM offers five maritime services (Euronaf, Algeria Shuttle, Wemed, RoRo Algérie, NAF TS) and calls nine Algerian ports.

www.cma-cgm.com; www.cnan-nord.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

CMA CGM
