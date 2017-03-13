LOGISTIK express Newsportal

CMA CGM reports slight positive core EBIT margin for 2016

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

CMA CGM reports slight positive core EBIT margin for 2016

CMA CGM reports slight positive core EBIT margin for 2016
März 13
08:12 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Volumes shipped in 2016 by the CMA CGM group, including all its subsidiaries, rose to 15.6 million TEUs, 20.4 per cent more than in the previous year thanks to the acquisition of NOL. On a comparable basis, volumes amounted to 12.8 million TEUs in 2016 resulting from the Group’s strategic choice to focus on volumes offering the best freight rates to preserve its operating profitability.

The average income per TEU increased by 2.9 per cent between third quarter and the fourth quarter 2016. In a difficult environment for the industry, the average income per TEU, on a comparable basis shrank 13.6 per cent in 2016 compared to 2015.

Accordingly, the CMA CGM group posted revenues of USD 16.0 billion, up 1.9 per cent on the year. In the fourth quarter, revenue rose 28 per cent compared to the same period in 2015. Recurring core EBIT margin stood at 0.2 per cent in 2016. In the fourth quarter of 2016, it was 4.2 per cent (5.3% on a comparable basis, excluding NOL), dramatically higher than during the same period in 2015 (0.6%) and the third quarter 2016 (-1.9%).

Commenting on the 2016 performance, Rodolphe Saadé, appointed CMA CGM Chief Executive Officer on February 8th, said: “2016 has been a landmark year in the history of our development, with the strategic acquisition of NOL and the creation of Ocean Alliane, which will fully contribute to the Group’s performance in 2017.”

The Ocean Alliance with the partners Cosco Container Lines, Evergreen Lines and Orient Overseas Container Lines will start operating on 1 April 2017 with 40 maritime services. CMA CGM is the main player, deploying a fleet of 119 vessels out of the 323 that make up the alliance.

CMA CGM, founded by Jacques R. Saadé, is a leading worldwide shipping group. Its 453 vessels with 2.2 million TEUs capacity call more than 420 ports in the world on all 5 continents. With a presence in 160 countries and through its 600 agencies network, the Group employs 29,000 people worldwide, including 2,400 in its headquarters in Marseilles.

www.cma-cgm.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
CMA CGMFreightMaritimeShipping
Teilen

Intralogistik LogiMAT

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

b2b.logistik-express

⌂ Text translater

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ BEITRAG EINREICHEN

⌂ LOGIN ⌂ PRESSESERVICE-UPLOAD
    Kategorie
    Add another file
    Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
     

⌂ Werbefenster

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

Messen & Events

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Kategorien

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Kategorie

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

TWITTER

Verzeichnis Österreich

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

verzeichnis.logistik-express

Lounge International

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

lounge.logistik-express

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...