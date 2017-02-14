Co-op chooses JDA software

The Co-Op has chosen JDA Software Group’s space planning and assortment solutions to assist with its “Retail Transformation Programme”.

The convenience store company will use a range of JDA’s software, with the aim of delivering shopper-centric range planning in order to increase sales, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

“JDA’s best-in-class space planning and assortment management solutions will play a key role in our next phase of renewing the Co-op, as we continue to invest in the business,” said Cheryl Marshall, Co-Op retail chief information officer. “Localised store ranges and improved stock levels will allow us to further our growth and ensure that our customers feel confident their local store can meet their grocery shopping needs.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com