Container traffic up 20 per cent at RZD Logistics

März 09
08:01 2017
The volume of container traffic organized by RZD Logistics during the reporting period increased by 20 per cent, to 95,000 TEUs. Out of these, Russian domestic service accounted for approximately 12,000 TEUs, transit shipments on the route Europe – China – Europe accounted for more than 73,000 TEUs, imports from China to Russia (together with the subsidiary Far East Land Bridge) accounted for more than 5,000 TEUs, and exports from Russia to China also accounted for more than 5,000 TEUs.

The busiest Russian domestic route was Saint Petersburg – Yekaterinburg, with a delivery time of three days. In the area of container shipping, the preferred routes of RZD Logistics clients were Zabaykalsk – Brest – Zabaykalsk, Suzhou – Warsaw, Bayuchan – Warsaw, Chansha – Duisburg, and Shenyan – Duisburg, with a delivery time from 11 to 15 days depending on the final destination.

The RZD Express service for transportation of small and LCL cargoes also exhibited significant growth; its traffic volume amounted to 233,000 tons, and the number of processed orders exceeded 27,000, which is 1.5 times greater than in 2015. Both large retail companies and small and medium enterprises used this service.

www.rzdlog.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
BRICS StaatenLogistikmarkt: ChinaRetail
