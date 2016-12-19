LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Controversial insolvency of the successor company of Tatschl

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Controversial insolvency of the successor company of Tatschl

Controversial insolvency of the successor company of Tatschl
Dezember 19
08:05 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The Austrian transport logistics industry has registered another case of insolvency. According to Gerhard Weinhofer from the Creditreform, an association for the protection of creditors, LS Logistik und Spedition GmbH has filed for bankruptcy proceedings on 15 December at the Handelsgericht Wien, Vienna’s commercial court. The insolvency of the company operating as Tatschl GmbH until mid-November 2016 affects 79 employees, who had not received any more salaries since October, reports the daily newspaper “Kurier”.

Since 5 December 2016, the debtor company has appointed the Romanian Bozan Ciprian-Simion from Sibiu as its new CEO, five days later, the Romanian was entered in the company register as the sole shareholder. Former CEO Josef Tatschl has left the company.

As part of the assignment of the shares, the new owner was provided with the information that the company was an economic basket case and in a poor economic condition. However, an examination after the company takeover revealed a devastating picture of the overall situation, so the way to bankruptcy court was unavoidable.

“The liquidator will have to examine whether there are any damages and liability claims against the former management and owner,” the newspaper Kurier cited the lawyer and restructuring expert Michael Lentsch, who represents the new owner. According to his information there are no usable assets. Continuation of the business is excluded.

www.creditreform.at

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
CEOKEP-Dienste
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Dezember 2016
M D M D F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...