DAF chassis concept at CV Show

DAF chassis concept at CV Show

DAF chassis concept at CV Show
April 07
16:54 2017
DAF is to display its Future Truck Chassis Concept (FTCC) at the upcoming CV Show in Birmingham.

It reckons the FTCC has a weight saving of 500kg on its 12-tonne LF chassis platform.

The company has also patented an integrated body floor structure, which incorporates the body sub-frame into the main chassis side members.

“We continue to develop additional fuel savings and CO2 emissions reduction opportunities to maintain our cost advantage and environmental leadership”, said Ron Borsboom, director product development. “Over the last decade average fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from a long-distance truck have been reduced by 14 per cent, and we continue to reduce that even further”

“Additional steps will be made, with the new masses and dimensions legislation approved by the European Parliament. Enhanced aerodynamics will result in reduced CO2 emissions. There is also an opportunity to improve the driver’s field of vision. Once the legislation is finalised.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
CO2Truck
